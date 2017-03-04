Being Counted Out Fuels Coyote Men

Summit League Regular Season Champs Open Tourney Tomorrow

VERMILLION, S.D. — We are less than 24 hours away from the start of the Summit League Tournament which, you’d think, top men’s seed South Dakota would be favored to win. USD opens tomorrow at 6 against Western Illinois.

Of course nobody picked the Coyotes to be in this position at the start of the season. The team picked 7th in the preseason poll ended up winning the regular season crown.

And while many still question whether USD can win the tournament title, the Coyotes are happy to use the doubt as fuel.