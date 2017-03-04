Country Music Singer Bringing In Donations, Giving Local Humane Society A Voice

Miranda Lambert is in concert at the Swiftel Center in Brookings Friday night, but a performance isn’t the only thing she is doing for the community. The Country Music Singer is asking her fans to ‘Fill The Little Red Wagon’ with pet supplies inspired by her hit single, with the donations benefiting the local humane society. KDLT’s Jill Johnson shows us just how much it will benefit them.

“Yeah… yeah…” said Wanda Gibson with the Brookings Regional Humane Society petting one of their dogs.

Meet Panda. She’s just four months old, but will likely have to have her leg amputated. The Humane Society says she had a broken leg and never got the treatment she needed.

“She’s a little wild child, yeah.”

The organization sees up to 600 animals, many like Panda, come through their doors every year. Dogs that don’t need a lot of medical care stick around for a few weeks. On average, cats stay for a few months.

Gibson said, “At the moment, I have probably about 60 animals here, most of them are cats, a couple of dogs and a couple of dogs that are in foster care.”

And caring for all of them takes a lot of resources. They need food and toys, but also cleaning supplies. Every week, for example, they go through 50 gallons of bleach.

“You wouldn’t wash everything in your house with bleach, but here for a disease management stand point especially when you’re caring for anything between 60 to 80 pets,” said Gibson.

For the non-profit, donations make all difference. They hope Miranda Lambert’s ‘Fill The Little Red Wagon Campaign’ pays off in a big way.

“All of it is welcome. All of it is very greatly appreciated, and we’re thankful to have been chosen. We are absolutely beyond the moon thankful,” said Gibson.

If nothing else, they say having a celebrity promote their cause gives these guys a voice.

Lambert is giving one lucky person who participates… a free ticket upgrade and a chance to meet her, but the Brookings Regional Humane Society says you can still help beyond the Friday concert. They’re always in need of donations.