Focused & Prepared Jackrabbit Wrestlers Head To Tulsa For Big 12 Championships

Finals On Sunday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Tournament time starts tomorrow for South Dakota State wrestling at the Big 12 Championships.

Though coach Chris Bono will tell you it began a long time ago.

The tournament begin tomorrow in Tulsa with the finals to be televised on Sunday by Fox Sports Net. State goes in off it’s best season in the Division One era, going 14-5 and 8-1 in Big 12 duels. Add in the tough non-conference schedule, and it was all part of Bono’s plan to have his team ready for the most important time of all.