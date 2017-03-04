Lincoln Rallies Past Harrisburg For District 2AA Championship

Two-Time Defending State Champs Return To State With 45-41 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Trailing by seven with four minutes left, the Lincoln boy’s basketball team rallied past Harrisburg to stun the Tigers 45-41 in the District 2AA Championship game in Sioux Falls on Friday night.

The two-time defending AA champion Patriots were led by Dillon Barrow’s 15 points. Diang Gatluak added 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Wil Johnson led the Tigers with 15 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!