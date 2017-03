Madison Wins Sweet 16 Thriller Over McCook Central/Montrose

Bulldogs Head To State A Tournament With 52-49 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The first ever Class A Girl’s Basketball Sweet 16 produced a thrilling finish.

A late three pointer by Jessi Giles proved to be the difference in Madison’s 52-49 win over McCook Central/Montrose at Sioux Falls Christian High School on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!