“March 4 Trump” Rallies Held in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A rally in support of President Donald Trump has drawn hundreds of supporters and counterprotesters to the Minnesota State Capitol.

The rally was one of several “March 4 Trump” demonstrations planned nationwide Saturday to support Trump.

Chanting reverberated through the Capitol rotunda during the dueling protests. There were some minor scuffles, but they were quickly diffused by other protesters and police.

As the rally began, participants waved American flags and Trump/Pence campaign signs. Then scores of counterprotesters began arriving with their own signs, including one reading “Love Trumps Hate.”

A group of dozens gathered at the steps of the Iowa State Capitol on Saturday to show support for Donald Trump.

Supporters wearing red, white and blue and chanting the president’s name held Trump campaign signs, as well as homemade signs reading, among other things, “God Bless Trump” and “Trump Works for Me!” Supporters were also told to prepare for Trump re-election efforts to begin in Iowa within months.

Unlike in other cities, counter protesters did not disrupt the Des Moines rally.

Other rallies being held Saturday as part of “March 4 Trump” gatherings around the country included those in Council Bluffs, Davenport and Ottumwa, as well as those in Papillion in eastern Nebraska and Scottsbluff in far-western Nebraska.

Protest organizers have said they want to provide a counterpoint to anti-Trump rallies that have happened nationwide since the inauguration.