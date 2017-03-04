Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Expected to Return to Governor’s Residence Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will spend one more day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Dayton is expected to return to the governor’s residence Sunday.

Spokesman Linden Zakula says Saturday that the governor’s surgery was a success and the surgeon found no sign the cancer had spread beyond the prostate.

Dayton revealed his cancer diagnosis just a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address in January. His doctors have said the cancer wasn’t related to the collapse, and that it was treatable. The 70-year-old Democratic governor had surgery Thursday.

Dayton is serving his second and last term. He’s had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.