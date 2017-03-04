One Killed, Three Families Displaced in Yankton Apartment Fire

YANKTON, S.D.- Yankton County Emergency Management Officials confirm one person has died in a fire Friday evening at an apartment complex in Yankton.

The Yankton Fire Department was called to the complex at 808 Picotte Street just after 8:00 p.m. The building sustained serious fire and smoke damage.

Officials from the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) will be on scene Saturday investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting three families displaced by the fire.

The Yankton Police Department and Yankton County EMS also assisted on scene.