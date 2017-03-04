Police Investigating Rollover Accident In Southwest Sioux Falls

A vehicle ended up on its hood following a rollover accident in southwest Sioux Falls Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on 53rd Street, east of South Sertoma Avenue just before 6 o’clock. The grey 4-door Chevy Impala appeared to hit a tree before coming to a rest in the middle of the street.

Police were giving sobriety tests to a female at the scene, but haven’t confirmed if anyone has been arrested or if anyone was injured in the crash.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.