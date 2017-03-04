Scoreboard Friday, March 3rd
USHL
Lincoln 3, Stampede 1
NBA D-League
Skyforce 127, Maine 107
H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 1AA
Third Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Watertown 36
Championship
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Brookings 48
District 2AA
Third Place
Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Washington 55, OT
Championship
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Harrisburg 41
District 3AA
Third Place
Aberdeen Central 75, Mitchell 52
Championship
Pierre 56, Huron 52
District 3B
Championship
Potter County 64, Faulkton 33
District 4AA
Third Place
Rapid City Central 62, Douglas 61, 2OT
Championship
Rapid City Stevens 44, Sturgis Brown 42
District 4B
Championship
Sully Buttes 54, Lower Brule 41
District 7B
Championship
Chester 60, Colman-Egan 50
District 8B
Championship
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Canistota 51
District 9B
Championship
Parker 52, Scotland 34
District 10B
Championship
Irene-Wakonda 65, Viborg-Hurley 58
District 11B
Championship
Platte-Geddes 58, Corsica/Stickney 56, 2OT
District 12B
Championship
Gregory 49, Colome 43
District 13B
Championship
White River 83, Crazy Horse 26
District 14B
Championship
Wall 68, Rapid City Christian 60
District 15B
Championship
Lemmon 64, Timber Lake 55
District 16B
Championship
Harding County 57, Faith 41
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class A – Sweet Sixteen
Dell Rapids 59, Todd County 49
Hamlin 65, Sioux Valley 51
Lennox 69, Crow Creek 48
Little Wound 62, West Central 56
Madison 52, McCook Central/Montrose 49
St. Thomas More 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 11
Vermillion 55, Belle Fourche 50
Webster 58, Milbank Area 49
Region 1B
Regional Final
Warner 53, Florence/Henry 41
Region 3B
Regional Final
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51, DeSmet 38
Iowa 2A State Championship
Western Christian 51, Treynor 48
H.S. Girl’s Hockey
S.D. State Tournament @ Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls 6, Mitchell 1
Oahe 6, Rushmore 3
Aberdeen 14, Sioux Center 0
Brookings 9, Watertown 3