Selland & Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Return To State With Win Over De Smet

Blackhawks Win Region 3B Title

MADISON, S.D. — The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket girl’s basketball team is returning to the State B Tournament after defeating De Smet 51-38 in the Region 3B Championship on Friday night in Madison.

SDSU-bound senior Myah Selland scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for SC/W. The Blackhawks also got 14 points from Megan Poyer and 11 more from Maddie Vermeulen.

De Smet’s Shannon Poppen led all scorers with 19 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!