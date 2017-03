Sioux Falls Wins Girl’s State Hockey Tournament Opener

3rd Seeded Flyers Fly Past Mitchell 6-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Girl’s State Hockey Tournament host Sioux Falls Flyers cruised in their opening game, getting two goals each from Cassidy Moon and Robin Hatcher to defeat Mitchell 6-1 on Friday afternoon at the SCHEELS IcePlex.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!