STILL PERFECT: Bridgewater-Emery Wins District 8B Title Over Canistota

Huskies Improve To 22-0 With 62-51 Win

MITCHELL, S.D. — The state’s lone unbeaten boy’s basketball team stayed that way in the District 8B Championship Game.

Bridgewater-Emery improved to 22-0 with a 62-51 victory over Canistota at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Friday afternoon. Sawyer Schultz scored 20 to lead the Huskies who also got 17 from Sam Arend and 11 from Jamin Arend.

Jordan Lee led the Hawks with 15.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!