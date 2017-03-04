Trapped Under a Semi: Crash Survivor Recalls Tragic Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- On an early January morning, a semi-truck swerved off of an overpass on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, killing the driver inside.

The truck fell on top of a car that was driven by a young woman.

For the first time since that accident, Jasmine Webbs is speaking out about those horrifying moments.

“I was slowing down, but I wasn’t expecting a truck to fall. So when it happened I didn’t realize it was an 18 wheeler.”

Nearly two months after the accident, it’s still difficult for Webbs to talk about.

“I just try not to think about it,” she said between tears.

Jasmine was driving home during the early morning hours of January 15, 2017. When she approached an overpass on Minnesota Avenue, a semi-truck from overhead came toppling down on top of her vehicle, trapping her inside,

“I was able to call first responders and stuff and get hel p,” she said.

“When she first called me she didn’t mention anything about an 18 wheeler or anything,” said Jasmine’s boyfriend Anthony Abousweid. “She apologized for wrecking my new car.”

The car today, resembles something of a pancake.

“I don’t know how I survived. Like, I was in there, and I still can’t tell you how I let the seat back or how I took my seatbelt off,” said Jasmine.

There’s only one way she says to describe it: “It’s just, a miracle is the right word for it, it’s the right word.”

Jasmine’s injuries even surprised the doctors, no internal bleeding, and no broken bones.

She’s in physical therapy now, working to regain her strength and movement, but recovery has been difficult past the physical setbacks.

“Were going to make sure that she can recover the best way and get back to the fullest strength that she possibly can get,” said Abousweid. “That’s been our main focus, but unfortunately we had the reality check of the bills that come along with that.”

Jasmine has been out of work since the accident. She says medical bills, house payments and living expenses are piling up.

Abousweid helped set up a GoFundMe page to cover some of the costs. (https://www.gofundme.com/jasminesrecovery99)

“It’s been really, really hard but at the same time you get to see how much people love you,”

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, but this tragic experience has taught them both a valuable lesson.

“You never know when something like this is going to happen, so you want to make sure everybody, anybody who hears this, you make sure you tell anybody who’s leaving out your front door that you love them, and you’re thinking about them.

Webbs says the support coming in has been more than monetary, some have been writing letters and sending messages of encouragement and support. Webbs is an employee of Pita Pit in Sioux Falls, owners have set up donation boxes at Sioux Falls locations for her.