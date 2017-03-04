Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Pond

Strong winds and slick road conditions may have been factors in a car crash that killed a woman near Erwin Friday afternoon.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened east of Erwin in Kingsbury County around 1 p.m. Investigators say the 57-year-old woman was driving west on 200th Street when the car went off the roadway, flipped and landed on its roof in a semi-frozen pond. The woman, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt and was the only one in the car.

Investigators believe slippery road conditions and high winds were factors in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

The Department of Public Safety released a picture of the location of the wreck, marked by a red circle.