5,000 Acre Fire Burning Near Wall, SD Now 70% Contained

WALL, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a large wildfire that blackened about 5,000 acres near Wall in western South Dakota is mostly contained and is no longer threatening the town of Quinn.

Officials say the fast-moving grass fire, dubbed the Wolf Fire, was 70 percent contained as of Saturday night. It was spotted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday just east of Wall, and headed north toward Quinn. No evacuation orders were issued.

Officials think the fire was human-caused. The spread was aided by wind gusts of 50 mph. At its peak, at least 10 different departments attacking the flames. One firefighter was injured. No structures were damaged.

Wall District Ranger Kurt Pindell says the fire danger will be high for the next several days.