Fans Flock For Day One Of The Summit League Tournament

Saturday Featured Mostly Out Of State Schools

After all the hype, the first day of the Summit League basketball tournament is already done.

Three of the four games brought fans from all over the country.

North Dakota State Bison fan Stan Stein came down for the action.

“We have family down here, that’s another reason why we come down. It’s just March Madness the whole atmosphere, it’s just an enjoyable time to get away,” said Stein.

Craig Clemens came to the tourney from the south to watch his daughter, Summit League Women’s Player of the Year, Emily Clemens.

“It’s consistently a good environment. There is always a lot of people, good crowds show up even if their teams not playing, you still end up with a lot of fans here,” said Clemens.

Even though the match-ups may change from year to year, Joelle McConnaha said the excitement remains the same.

“Each time, there’s a little something different to get the crowds involved but overall, it’s just been a consistently great environment here with all the teams and the people here cheering on the girls,” said McConnaha

Only one South Dakota state school, the University of South Dakota Men’s Basketball squad, played on Saturday.

That didn’t stop Coyotes fan Jim Nelson from spending the whole day at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“I wanted to watch these games; they’re going to be good games,” said Nelson.

However, Nelson said Jacks and Coyotes fans, alike, want to see a third battle of rivals.

“You want both South Dakota schools to win. It’s going to be a bigger crowd, going to be a lot more excitement and when we beat the Jackrabbits, they’re going to be disappointed but it’ll be alright,” said Nelson.

South Dakota State fan Karla Dysktra says not so fast.

“Game on. Quite honestly, I’d just love for a great game and if his response is they can’t wait to beat us well, that’s going to be my reply as well, we can’t wait to beat you,” said Dykstra, with a laugh.

Action tips off Sunday at noon for day two of Summit League tournament.