Number of Women Highway Patrol Troopers Increasing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The number of women interested in joining the Highway Patrol is doubling thanks to the agency’s women’s recruiting seminars.

“I think that the public sometimes is surprised when they see me come up to the car, “says Highway Patrol Trooper Tori Bjorke as she smiles.

Bjorke has been a trooper for four months now and sometimes that realization is surprising, even to her.

“Honestly five years ago, if you would have told me this is something I would be doing. I would have never believed you, but I have been having a really great time working with Highway Patrol and I really enjoy working for the agency, “says Bjorke.

It’s a passion she never knew she had, but it’s now impacting other’s lives.

“I think it’s important to mirror the communities that we work in, “says Bjorke.

Tori is one of only six female troopers in the state and as the application period for new recruits opens up, the agency is hoping to see an increase in the number of women applying.

“Every person the Highway Patrol employees; I believe has strengths that they believe would be good for the agency, “says Bjorke.

Tori is hoping that she can inspire others to follow their dreams because she’s enjoying the ride and the journey this one takes her on.

The people I work with are really great to work with. I couldn’t ask for a better agency to work for, “says Bjorke.

The patrol is hosting their third annual Women’s Recruiting Seminars. They are planned for:

*** March 14, Sioux Falls, Southeast Tech Health Science Center Room HC 227;

*** March 16, Aberdeen, Gold Room in Northern State University Student Center; and,

*** March 23, Pierre, Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center Classroom E.

Deadline to apply for Recruit Class 60 is March 24. For information on the Highway Patrol and the hiring process click on http://dps.sd.gov/enforcement/highway_patrol/