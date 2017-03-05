Organization Collects 941 Toys for Toy Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A nonprofit is hoping to bring more joy and toys into kids’ lives with a little bit of help from the community.

Since 8 o’clock on Saturday morning, volunteers have been sorting through new toys, books and gently used toys that were donated to the Toy Lending Library.

The organization says the need for toys has increased dramatically since they opened in 2015. It’s similar to an actual library, but they loan out toys rather than books. Their goal is to give families the opportunity to provide toys for their children without paying a hefty price tag.

The group hosted a toy lending drive this weekend with efforts to collect more toys to loan out and they say the response, was overwhelming.

“We are very excited that the community is coming together to help us increase the number of toys we have at the Toy Lending Library. We can use all the toys that people have to donate that they are not using anymore and in different ways, they are going to serve the toy library, “says Anelis Coscioni, a member of the Advisory board at the Toy Lending Library.

The organization collected a total of 941 toys and books. If you would like to donate and were not able to, you can contact the Toy Lending Library at 605-215- 0575.

They accept donations all year round.