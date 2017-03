Police Investigating Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place on South 1st Avenue and East 15th Street.

Police were called to the area on Sunday around 4:00 a.m. A man was found with stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The investigation is on-going, police say there is no threat to the public at this time.