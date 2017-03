Western Christian Girls Savor State Title

Wolfpack Win Fourth Championship In Six Years

DES MOINES, IA — Last night the Western Christian girls, despite getting just five points from star Ashtyn Verbeek, won a 51-48 thriller over Treynor to capture their 4th 2A Championship in the last six years.

Their boy’s will also go for a title next week, but for a group of girls that lost a one point heartbreaker in the championship last year, it’s sweet redemption.