Yankton to Phase Out City Pound, Enters Agreement with Heartland Humane Society

The city commission has voted to enter into an agreement with the Heartland Humane Society

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Yankton’s city pound will be phased out in favor of an agreement with a better facility to house the city’s impounded animals.

City Manager Amy Nelson says the agreement has been a long time in the making. She adds that that Humane Society facility is growing and far surpasses the city pound.

Nelson says impoundment at the Humane Society facility would begin once its expansion is complete.