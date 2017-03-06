3 Arrested On Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police arrested 3 people Saturday night after a traffic stop led police to find more than 2 oz. of marijuana, cocaine, and paraphernalia.

Police say at around 11 p.m. a patrolling officer made a traffic stop after he couldn’t read the dealer plates on a car.

The driver of the car was on probation, the probation had a search component with it and after some suspicion police searched the vehicle. During the search police found 2 1oz. baggies of marijuana, paraphernalia, and other plastic sandwich baggies.

A 17-year-old girl who was the passenger of the vehicle told the police that the marijuana was hers. She was arrested for a felony amount of marijuana, intent to distribute, and was then taken to JDC.

Police also arrested the driver and another passenger in the vehicle. Terrence Boyd, 22, and Marwan Hamdan, 20, both from Sioux Falls, were arrested on intent to distribute, paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and delinquency of a minor charges.

Once at JDC police found that the 17-year-old had hid cocaine and a possession of a controlled substance was added to her charges.