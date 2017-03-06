Billion Auto – Sales Assistant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is currently hiring Outbound Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). This is a full time position.

Wage: $10-18/hour based on performance

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm

Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically the first couple of months are on this later shift.

Job Responsibilities:

• Call and email current customers and new leads

• Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift

• Become proficient with Account Management software

• Follow Account Management procedures accurately

• Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work

• Learn and implement outbound calling tactics

• Increase knowledge of automotive industry

• Work on special projects as needed

• Attend training sessions and meetings as required

• Follow all company policies and procedures

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Valid driver’s license

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to think “on your feet”

• Strong listening skills

• Ability to take control of a conversation

• Ability to multitask

• Self-motivated and detail oriented

• Proficient computer skills including typing

• Outbound call experience preferred, but not required

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/sales-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1443

