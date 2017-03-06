Billion Auto – Sales Assistant
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is currently hiring Outbound Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). This is a full time position.
Wage: $10-18/hour based on performance
Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm
Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically the first couple of months are on this later shift.
Job Responsibilities:
• Call and email current customers and new leads
• Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift
• Become proficient with Account Management software
• Follow Account Management procedures accurately
• Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work
• Learn and implement outbound calling tactics
• Increase knowledge of automotive industry
• Work on special projects as needed
• Attend training sessions and meetings as required
• Follow all company policies and procedures
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.
Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
• Valid driver’s license
• Strong verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to think “on your feet”
• Strong listening skills
• Ability to take control of a conversation
• Ability to multitask
• Self-motivated and detail oriented
• Proficient computer skills including typing
• Outbound call experience preferred, but not required
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/sales-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1443
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/sales-assistant-sioux-falls-sd/view/1443