Crews Investigate House Fire In East Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 2709 East 12th Street at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night.

First-arriving crews found flames coming from the exterior of a multi-family building and upon inspection crews discovered the fire spread into the attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within ten minutes of the first arriving.

Everyone was out of the house on firefighter’s arrival.

There were no residents or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police and the Red Cross.