Former Baltic Cook’s Recipe Brings Community Together

BALTIC, S.D. – With chicken noodles, beans, beef, and the secret ingredient of love. The Baltic Fire Department has found the recipe for bringing the community together.

“We talked to one of the old school cooks and got kind of a recipe for mass quantities of soup, “says Chief Michael Koopman of the Baltic Fire Department.

For the past 20 years, the Baltic Fire Department has been trying to master a special chicken noodle soup and chili recipe.

“I think we are getting it down to a science now; where a lot of guys aren’t looking at the recipe anymore. We just kind of know what we have to throw in the pot, “says Koopman.

The recipe belongs to Shirley Gunderson.

“She had it completely memorized when I started doing this was when I saw the recipe for the first time, “says Kristin Nedved, Shirley’s granddaughter.

For Kristin, the lady behind the recipe means a lot to her. Shirley is Kristin’s grandmother and although Shirley, is not around anymore. Her recipe still lives on through the Baltic Fire Department.

“It’s a part of her we will always have and I couldn’t cherish that anymore. It’s wonderful, “says Nedved.

The department started using Shirley’s recipe in their Soup and Pie Benefit to raise money for equipment they needed, but they never imagined how big the benefit would grow.

“We kind of doctored it up from there; to try to feed 350 people or close to 400 people some years, “says Koopman.

As the benefit continues, so will the recipe and the appreciation of the department

“It’s hard to say thanks to everybody enough times because I don’t know if they know what it means sometimes, “says Koopman.

The money raised from the Soup and Pie Benefit goes to purchasing equipment for the fire department. The department plans to continue the benefit but is looking to add educational learning along with the gathering.