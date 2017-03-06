Company Gifts Heat To Harrisburg Woman

HARRISBURG, S.D. – One woman has received the gift of heat from a plumbing and heating company.

Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating and Cooling installed a free, brand new furnace into Sandy Boelhower’s home.

Boelhower has been battling different forms of cancer for nearly 9 years.

She started with a brain tumor, then doctors found lung cancer and a year later she had kidney cancer.

While she’s won all her battles, it has left her with a big pile of medical bills.

A couple of weeks ago, Boelhower found out her furnace was leaking carbon monoxide.

But she couldn’t afford to fix it and needed to keep using it to stay warm.

That’s where Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating and Cooling came into play.

“They are so nice I just want to hug them all,” says Boelhower. “I’m still in shock i think, because I’m not a winner in anything.”

Boelhower’s daughter nominated her to win the free furnace.

Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating and Cooling has been offering to install a free furnace every year since 2014 as part of their ‘give the gift of heat’ program.

This year, they had 90 applicants.