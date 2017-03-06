Learning To Make Good Choices

Would your mother approve of what you are doing?

Chief Master Larry Hoover teaches an important message to elementary students throughout the Sioux Falls area.

Hoover is one of seven people in the US who are 8th degree black belts, and he is the ONLY one who teaches kids.

Hoover offers the opportunity to talk to classrooms about making good choices, character, integrity and respect.

“The goal is to get the students to think about what they are about to do.” Hoover said, “I tell them, before you make a decision, picture your mother. Would she approve of the decision you’re about to make? If not, then you probably shouldn’t do it.”

Hoover asks students who their man influences are. Who are they hanging out with and to think before speaking.

“If you fill your head with the good, you’re more likely to follow the good.” Hoover said, “It’s a constant battle to evaluate where your friendships are.”

For more information about Larry Hoover’s message or to learn more about his background and martial arts classes, log on to his website

http://hooversmartialarts.com

call

605-332-1778

or visit his location inside the Western Mall across from the West 7 movie theaters.