Local Students Learn “The Magic Of Recycling”

SIOUX FALLS – During the week of March 6, the City of Sioux Falls will again sponsor presentations to thousands of local elementary students to learn about “The Magic of Recycling” with magician Greg Allen.

“The Magic of Recycling,” a Timothy Wenk production, is an award-winning live magic show presented to up to 350 students at a time. The show is designed to teach children in kindergarten through fifth grades about the importance of recycling.

This year marks the sixth year the City of Sioux Falls has sponsored this event. Because the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill serves the entire five-county region, special effort is made to offer the show to schools in the communities that surround Sioux Falls.

Twelve shows will take place throughout the course of the week. These schools include Eugene Field Elementary, Fred Assam Elementary, St. Thomas School, St. Mary School, Dell Rapids Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Parker Elementary, Marion Elementary, Rutland Elementary, St. Katherine Drexel Elementary, and Garretson Elementary.

“It is important to us that all children in the five-county region have the opportunity to learn about recycling and its environmental benefits. Extending the life of the landfill is important for everyone in the area, and extending our public education efforts about recycling and waste minimization is a great way to encourage that,” states Jessica Lantgen, Sustainability Coordinator.