MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

Get N Go

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Get N Go Convenience Stores is a local family owned business that has been in operation for over 60 years! We are looking for experienced candidates for our Maintenance Staff! Competitive pay and full benefits package available.

Maintenance Technicians are responsible for providing general repair and maintenance of various company equipment including coolers, freezers, fuel dispensing equipment, car wash equipment and other general property maintenance for our convenience stores. Hours are typically Monday through Friday 8-4:30; adjusted or extended hours as required by operational needs. Must be available rotating nights/weekends for on-call/emergency duties.

Requirements:

For additional job requirements apply on-line at WWW.GETNGO.COM

Contact Information:

Apply on-line at WWW.GETNGO.COM

http://www.getngo.com/careers/job-openings/