Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Meth Robbery

Adel Toay
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A man convicted of robbery and kidnapping in order to get some methamphetamine will sentenced in May in Davison County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ryan Bruguier has been convicted of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery following a two-day jury trial.

Bruguier was accused of trapping a man inside an apartment in Mitchell last July and forcibly stealing meth from him. The Daily Republic says a second man involved in the incident, Dustin Mauhl, earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and will be sentenced next month.

