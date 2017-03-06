Mount Vernon Native Chad Greenway Retiring From NFL

Fourth All-Time In Tackles In Minnesota Vikings History

Eden Prairie, MN (March 6, 2017) – Minnesota Vikings LB Chad Greenway will officially announce his retirement from the NFL at a press conference Tuesday, March 7, at the Vikings Winter Park headquarters.

Greenway, who ranks fourth in franchise history with 1,334 career tackles, played 11 seasons and appeared in 156 career games with 144 starts for the Vikings. Chosen with the 17th overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft, Greenway was the first draft pick under the leadership of the Wilf family and ownership group. The Mount Vernon, South Dakota, native earned two Pro Bowl nods (2011 and 2012), was selected Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2012 and was voted the Vikings Defensive MVP three times (2010, 2012 and 2013) throughout his career. Greenway, who is tied with LB Scott Studwell for the most consecutive seasons leading the Vikings in tackles with six from 2008-2013, was named to the All-Mall of America Field Team in 2013, a recognition as one of the greatest Vikings to play in the Metrodome during its 32-year existence.

In addition to his stellar on-field career, Greenway solidified himself as a leader within the Minnesota community with his philanthropic endeavors and was named the Vikings Community Man of the Year in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2015, Greenway was named the Byron “Whizzer” White Award winner, a league-wide honor and the highest accolade bestowed by the NFL Players Association to the player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in their team city and hometown. Greenway created and operates the Lead The Way Foundation designed to enhance education and health opportunities for children and to enrich the lives of individuals and families in need. Established in 2008, the Lead The Way Foundation has positively impacted numerous families throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

In 2007, the former Iowa Hawkeye was named the club’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for his dedication and effort coming back from a season-ending knee injury suffered as a rookie in 2006. Greenway also received the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award in 2012, an honor given annually by members of the Twin Cities media.

MOST CAREER VIKINGS MAN OF THE YEAR HONORS

1) 7, C Matt Birk 2002-2008

2) 4, LB Chad Greenway 2011, 2014-2016

3) 3, WR Cris Carter 1997-99

MOST CAREER TACKLES (DEFENSE ONLY) IN VIKINGS HISTORY

1) LB Scott Studwell (1977-90) 1,928

2) LB Matt Blair (1974-85) 1,404

3) LB Jeff Siemon (1972-82) 1,375

4) LB Chad Greenway (2007-16) 1,334

MOST CAREER SACKS AMONG LBs IN VIKINGS HISTORY

1) Matt Blair (1974-85) 23.0

2) Ed McDaniel (1992-2001) 20.5

3) Chad Greenway (2007-16) 18.0

MOST CAREER INTs AMONG LBs IN VIKINGS HISTORY

1) Matt Blair (1974-85) 16

2t) Lonnie Warwick (1965-72) 12

2t) Roy Winston (1962-76) 12

2t) Rip Hawkins (1961-65) 12

5t) Chad Greenway (2007-16) 11

5t) Scott Studwell (1977-90) 11

5t) Jeff Siemon (1972-82) 11