New Durable Medical Equipment Reuse Program Established In Sioux Falls

PIERRE– DakotaLink has established a pilot facility at 3411 South Center Avenue in Sioux Falls to accept, refurbish, and recycle Durable Medical Equipment.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) includes items such as wheelchairs, scooters, patient lifts, hospital beds and assistive communication devices used repeatedly by one or more individuals. DME plays an important role in helping individuals who have medical conditions, or other functional limitations, maintain their independence.

Sometimes equipment serves its purpose for a short period and, unfortunately, often ends up in a closet or a corner of a garage collecting dust.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services has entered into an agreement with Black Hills Special Services Cooperative to establish this program.

Individuals who have a device which is no longer being used can donate it to the Medical Equipment Recycling and Reuse program where it will be cleaned, restored to manufacturers specifications and redistributed to individuals in need.