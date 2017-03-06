Northern State Women To Face Emporia State Again In Central Regional

NSIC Champs Heading To Arkansas

Indianapolis, Ind. – After winning the NSIC Tournament, the Northern State women’s basketball team earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, making an appearance for the fourth consecutive year. The No. 8 seeded Wolves will take on the No. 1 seed Emporia State University in the opening round, looking battle back from a 74-68 loss in the 2015-16 season finale.

NSIC North Division opponents, MSU Moorhead also received a bit to the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

The NCAA Women’s Central Region Tournament will take place on March 10-11, 13 at the Rhodes Field House, located in Searcy, Arkansas. Game times will be announced later in the week. Stay tuned to nsuwolves.com as more information becomes available.

The NCAA Elite 8 will take place on March 21-22, 24 at the Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission will serve as hosts.