Panel Passes Bill On Investigations Of Officials, Candidates

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Lawmakers are weighing a plan that would define the process through which South Dakota candidates and officials could be investigated for misconduct.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Monday to approve the bill. It comes after lawmakers recently repealed a voter-imposed government ethics overhaul.

The bill says that the secretary of state could refer campaign finance complaints to state authorities or commence contested case proceedings.

Under the plan, people could make allegations including fraud by officials and bribery in public office to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

The division could forward the complaint for prosecution. The agency could also bring the matter to a legislative oversight panel for review if it dealt with legislators, to the secretary of state for candidates or a judicial qualifications commission for judicial officers.