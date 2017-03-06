Part Time Cook

Sanford Health

Sioux Falls

Prepares, cooks, seasons and portions food for patients, staff, and visitors of the designated facility. Preparing and serving food within guidelines of menu and dietary requirements, using required kitchen utensils and equipment such as slicers, mixers and ovens. Adhering to food quality standards of appearance, taste, temperature and sanitation. Performing washing and cleaning duties to insure sanitation and cleanliness in cooking and serving areas. Maintaining labeling and storage of food, equipment, and machinery.

On-the-job training will be provided; however, previous experience in food preparation and service is highly desirable. Training given in preparation of special foods.

