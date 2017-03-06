Scott Gross

KDLT News Today Anchor

Scott Gross is co-host of KDLT News Today. Scott spent nearly three years at KOTA-TV in Rapid City as news anchor, producer, reporter and sports fill in. Scott is a 2014 graduate of St. Cloud State University, where he majored in Mass Communications with an added supplementary major in Communication Studies with an emphasis on Leadership and Organizational Communication.

While at St. Cloud State, Scott was the sports director at KVSC radio, and was the play by play voice for the SCSU men’s & women’s hockey teams, SCSU baseball team and football team. Scott enjoyed his many travels with the teams including a trip to Pittsburgh, PA in 2013 as the radio voice of the men’s hockey team in the NCAA frozen four.

Scott also has an AAS degree from Brown College in Television and Radio Broadcasting with a certificate in sports play by play. Before Scott worked in television, he worked in radio for over a decade as a sports play by play announcer, sports director, news director and talk show host.

Scott is excited to bring his leadership skills to KDLT and to be closer to his extended family. Scott grew up in central Minnesota in the small town of Pierz. Scott and his wife Sheri have a blended family of five kids, Amaya, Kira, Kai, Julius and Klein. When Scott is not at KDLT, he enjoys his family time as a husband and father. He is an avid sports fan and especially loves the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Wild and Timberwolves. Scott enjoys coaching little league baseball, getting together with friends and family, meeting new people, golfing and watching his kids thrive. Scott also enjoys meeting new people and telling their stories and making a difference in our community.

If you have a story idea for Scott, email him at s_gross@kdlt.com, or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.