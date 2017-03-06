Senate Approves Bill To Allow Concealed Carry Without Permit

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Senate has approved a bill that would allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

The chamber voted 23-11 to send the bill to GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who has threatened to veto it. Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield, the bill’s main Senate sponsor, says he’s trying to improve the process for law-abiding citizens.

It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

The governor’s opposition means trouble for the proposal, which didn’t receive the two-thirds support required for a potential veto override. Daugaard says South Dakota’s gun laws are reasonable.

At the end of February, there were 92,850 active regular and enhanced permits in South Dakota.