Sioux Falls Man Facing Child Porn Charges Turns Himself In

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls man has turned himself in after authorities say they got a cyber-tip that he was downloading child pornography of victims as young as three months old.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant out for 48-year-old Mark Ullrick after investigators went to his home last week.

They say he admitted to having thousands of child pornography videos and images. Investigators did not arrest Ullrick.

He said he would turn himself in the next day but never did leading authorities to issue a warrant for his arrest. Ullrick turned himself in on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says what sets this case apart is how Ullrick accessed child pornography, by using someone else’s unsecured wireless internet connection.

“Just like with anything, if you leave your car unlocked, someone could steal it. In this case, he was using a neighbor’s unsecured WiFi for unlawful purposes,” said Capt. Jason Gearman of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Ullrick had his first court appearance today where a judge set his bond at $50,000 for 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators are still searching his computer and more charges could be added.