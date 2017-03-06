Sioux Falls School Board Nominations Open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If you have ever thought about running for the Sioux Falls school board now might be your chance.

There are currently five members on the board, but board member Doug Morrison’s seat will open up in July when his term expires. Morrison has not announced whether he will rerun.

Nomination petitions are now open. Interested candidates must be registered voters and have petitions signed by at least 20 registered voters of the school district. The term runs for three years but district officials say the title requires commitment.

“If they are thinking about it, come get a packet. Talk to us; we can let them know how much time they are going to spend because it’s not just three meetings a month. It is three meetings a month and committee meetings and lots and lots of stuff that they have to read and keep up on all year long, “says Bev Chase, overseer of the Election Service for the Sioux Falls School District.

Petitions must be returned to the Bev Chase at the district office on March 28th by 5 p.m.