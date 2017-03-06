SMSU & Augustana Men Heading To Missouri For Central Regional

NSIC Champion Mustangs Are #2 Seed, Defending Champion Augie #5

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Both the Southwest Minnesota State and Augustana men’s basketball teams are heading to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament. Get the details from each school’s releases below.

SMSU

The Southwest Minnesota State University men’s basketball team has earned the No. 2 seed in the Central Region Tournament as the 64-team NCAA Division II field was announced on Sunday night.

The eight-team region tournament will be hosted by No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri State University and will be played at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri, from March 11-14.

SMSU (26-5), making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012 and fourth all-time, will face No. 7 seed Arkansas Tech (21-7) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 11.

Game times for the tournament will be announced on Monday. The semifinals will be played on Sunday, March 12, with the championship game on Tuesday, March 14.

The other quarterfinal match-ups include No. 1 Northwest Missouri State versus No. 8 seed Upper Iowa, No. 4 seed Arkansas-Monticello versus No. 5 seed Augustana and No. 3 seed East Central (Okla.) versus No. 6 seed MSU Moorhead.

SMSU, which won to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship last Tuesday and the NSIC South Division title this season, has an all-time record of 6-3 in the NCAA tournament, which includes two NCAA region championships.

SMSU in the NCAA Tournament

March 9, 2001 – W, Winona State, 88-77

March 10, 2001 – W, Fort Hays State, 82-63

March 11, 2001 – W, St. Cloud State, 67-65 – North Central Region Championship

March 21, 2001 – L, Kentucky Wesleyan, L 85-66 – NCAA Elite Eight

March 14, 2009 – W, Northern State, 69-47

March 15, 2009 – W, Minnesota State, 77-69

March 17, 2009 – W, Augustana, 73-60 – Central Region Championship

March 25, 2009 – L, Cal Poly Pomona, L 79-74 – NCAA Elite Eight

March 10, 2012 – L, MSU Moorhead, 82-66

Augustana

Augustana University men’s basketball earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Central Region tournament and will play No. 4 seed Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday, March 11 in Maryville, Missouri. Augustana is making its 14th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, including its third straight.

The Vikings finished 23-8 during the regular season in 2016-17. Augustana will be making its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under 14th-year head coach Tom Billeter. Augustana is 16-15 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and enters the field as the defending National Champion.

Augustana has played for the NCAA Central Region Championship three times in program history, including 2016-17 when the Vikings won the first region title.

The Central Region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Great American Conference.

Northwest Missouri State earned the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Upper Iowa. Southwest Minnesota State earned the No. 2 spot and will play No. 7 Arkansas Tech while East Central earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed MSU Moorhead.