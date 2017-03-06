SUMMIT LEAGUE-Omaha Stuns USD To End Coyotes Championship Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Omaha forward Mikaela Shaw scored 25 points to lead the Mavericks to a 64-58 upset of South Dakota in the quarterfinal of the Summit League Tournament inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the first time in five years that South Dakota (22-8) will not compete in the Summit League Tournament final. Omaha (16-14) has upset the higher seed in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

Senior center Abigail Fogg led the Coyotes with her third career double-double. Fogg scored all 16 of her points in the second half, going 8-of-9 from the field. She also grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out a career high five assists and swatted four blocks. Joining her in double-figures was freshman guard Ciara Duffy with 13 points. Senior forward Bridget Arens chipped in eight points and five boards on 4-of-5 shooting.

Shaw shot 56.3 percent (9-for-16) from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. She added six rebounds and four assists. Guard Remy Davenport made four threes and three free-throws for 15 points.

It was a back-and-forth contest with 16 lead changes. South Dakota used an 8-2 run at the end of the second quarter to take a five-point lead at the halftime break. It was also USD’s largest lead.

Omaha forward Michaela Dapprich made her only two threes of the game after the break to retake the lead 31-30. Another pair of Omaha threes by Davenport with 3:04 to go in the third quarter opened the Maverick lead to eight points.

Fogg scored six points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Her offensive put-back with 6:07 to play gave the Coyotes the advantage at 50-49. Shaw answered with seven points in the next two minutes to give Omaha a four-point lead.

The game was tied up again at 56 with 1:42 on the clock after a pair of layups by Fogg and sophomore guard Allison Arens. The Mavericks’ answer was a go-ahead 3-pointer by Davenport with just over a minute to play. Omaha made five free throws in the remaining time to seal the 64-58 win.

South Dakota shot a season-low 14.3 percent (4-of-28) from beyond the arc. Overall, both the Coyotes and the Mavericks shot 39 percent from the floor.