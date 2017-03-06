SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-SDSU Women Pull Away From Oral Roberts

Jacks Into Semifinals With 65-50 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded a 65-50 win over Oral Roberts Sunday afternoon at The Summit League Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The 9,419 fans in attendance were the second-most in a women’s tournament quarterfinal round.

The Jackrabbits, now 22-7, were led by senior guard Kerri Young and sophomore guard Madison Guebert as each scored 16 points. Junior forward Ellie Thompson added 11 points, all in the second half, while senior forward Clarissa Ober recorded 10 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Oral Roberts, 15-15, was led by Faith Ihim’s 15 points. Maria Martianez added 14 points.

The teams were tied 27-27 at halftime before the Jackrabbits closed the third quarter on a 11-2 run for a 44-37 edge. Thompson scored seven of her points in the third quarter.

Young took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points as South Dakota State pushed its lead to double digits.

Notes

Madison Guebert moved within two points of sixth place on the sophomore single-season list with 436 points. She is now 20 th on the overall SDSU single-season list.

With her two 3-pointers, Guebert moved into second in single-season treys with 86.

Kerri Young recorded her 100 th career assist. She enters the semifinals with 102.

State limited 17 of its 29 opponents to 60-or-less points, including just 35 points by Oral Roberts, 43 points by Montana, 44 by North Dakota State, 45 by UAPB and 49 by SIUE and IUPUI.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays No. 2 seed IUPUI Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.