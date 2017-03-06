UPDATE: Two In Custody Following Officer-Involved Shooting, Stolen Vehicle Crash

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people were arrested Friday afternoon after a stolen vehicle incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting and a crash near Falls Park.

According to Sioux Falls Police, officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 6th St. and Phillips Ave. around 3:45 p.m. They attempted to stop the vehicle at East Falls Park Dr. and North Weber Ave., when the driver, 22-year-old Orlando Hamilton took off, striking a patrol vehicle. Hamilton also hit an officer that was on foot, prompting the officer to open fire at the car.

The driver lost control and crashed into a boulder about two blocks away. Hamilton and a 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Hamilton is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, DWI, Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana (Less Than 2 oz.), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Hamilton has a $75,000 cash only bond and records show that this is not his first DWI.

The 17-year-old passenger has not been charged and was released.

 

 

