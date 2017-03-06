Victim Of Fatal Sioux Falls Stabbing Identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say a bad reaction to narcotics may have caused a man to fatally stab an acquaintance at a house party.

Capt. Brian Larsen said Monday 27-year-old Alexander Rodriguez, of Sioux Falls, was stabbed early Sunday morning after an all-night party at a house rented by the suspect and his girlfriend. Larsen says the suspect became agitated after using drugs and stabbed Rodriguez with a large combat knife.

Police say the victim suffered a single stab wound to the chest and died a short time later. Larsen says besides marijuana, it’s not known what type of drugs were being used at the party.