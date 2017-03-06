Fire Chief: 2-Year-Old Died In Apartment Fire In Yankton

YANKTON– Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Friday’s fatal apartment fire. The victim of the fire has been identified as 2-year-old Kylee Colleen Saul, a resident of the apartment.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office and the Yankton Police Department are assisting the Yankton Fire Department in the investigation.

Fire crews were called to 808 Picotte Street just before 8:00 pm Friday. The structure was extensively damaged and is not currently inhabitable.

Three families were displaced by the incident.