Warm Weather Takes Summit League Celebration Outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s two biggest universities both had teams battling in the Summit League quarterfinals Sunday, which means the fan base was huge.

More than 9,400 people attended the two mid-afternoon games.

That’s the second-largest women’s quarterfinal session crowd in League history.

The League is used to big numbers inside the Premier Center but on Sunday, those numbers also spilled over to outside the center.

“Its beautiful weather out here,” says Dan Beck from Hartford.

“This is amazing,” adds Vicki Lanier from Harrisburg. “It’s a perfect tailgate day.”

It started around 11 a.m. — SDSU and USD fans taking advantage of the mid 60’s temperatures.

“We like to be around lot of people and friends,” says Wayne Nelson. “We get to see people from all over the state that we don’t usually get to see.”

Nelson journeyed from Pierre with his friends to support the Jackrabbits.

They didn’t travel in car though, they decided an RV would be a better fit.

“Because it’s brand new and my wife likes it,” laughs Nelson.

But it’s more than just the spring-like weather that lured in all the fans into the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the rivalry between the two South Dakota teams also helped.

“Routing against each other, that rivalry is great to have back,” says Lanier, who is an SDSU alumnus.

“When it’s Coyote versus Jacks, of course we’re on the Coyote side,” adds Sarah Miller from Gayville. “I wish we’d see more red, but every year it’s growing more and more and more.”

“USD fans are coming out to the games a little more than they used to,” agrees Beck, an SDSU fan. “So it’s a good rivalry to have.”

Whether the fans are wearing blue and yellow or red and white, all agree on one thing.

When it comes to the Summit League tournament, the whole focus isn’t on how many shots fell through the net, it’s also on grilling the perfect burger and spending time with family and friends.

The NCAA Division I tournament continues Monday.