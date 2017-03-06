Police Pursuit Prompted Watertown Elementary School Put In Lockdown

WATERTOWN: Roosevelt Elementary went into lock-down after suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a foot chase in the school’s area.

Shortly after 9:30 this morning Watertown Police attempted to stop a vehicle when it was discovered the pickup they were pursuing was stolen out of Sioux Falls. Sgt. Troy VanDusen with the Watertown Police Department says that the Ford pickup tried to outrun authorities after refusing to stop. He says the two occupants inside, a man and woman, bailed out of the pickup as police closed in on them.

At this time Roosevelt Elementary went into lock-down to prevent the suspects from entering the school.

The female was arrested shortly after but the male suspect fled. Police arrested the male after a homeowner in the area called police saying the suspect had entered their home. Police surrounded the home and arrested the suspect without incident or injury.

VanDusen says that, at this time, they’re not releasing the names of the two individuals arrested.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.