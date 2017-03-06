White Supremacist Posters Appear At Two South Dakota Colleges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – White supremacist posters have been appearing at Black Hills State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, drawing criticism from school officials.

The Rapid City Journal reports the posters are as part of a national recruitment campaign by a group called Identity Evropa.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies Identity Evropa as one of several white nationalist hate groups that have begun targeting college campuses recently.

Campus officials have decried the posters and said they don’t think they were posted by students.

Identity Evropa spokesman Reinhard Wolff says the group has “quite a few” members in South Dakota, where he says there’s support for its message. He says Identity Evropa is engaged in a “culture war” to create a U.S. that is “90 percent white.”