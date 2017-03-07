Police Arrest Woman For Assault After Argument With Ex

SIOUX FALLS – Police arrested a woman yesterday morning on aggravated assault charges after running into her ex boyfriend’s car after an argument.

At around 11 a.m. Monday morning police arrested Samantha Schave, 29 from Sioux Falls, because she intentionally rammed her car into her ex boyfriend’s car. Police say the argument between them started because the ex boyfriend still had property at Schave’s house. Schave wanted him to come and get the rest of his things. While on his way he crossed paths with Schave and the two began talking.

The ex boyfriend said he started to leave after Schave started yelling at him. Once he pulled away Schave turned her vehicle around and hit the back of her ex boyfriend’s car damaging his rear bumper.

Police then arrested Schave at her residence for aggravated assault.

Once at jail police found meth on Schave and she was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.